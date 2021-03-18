Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific High Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 2,128.62 million by 2027 from US$ 1,037.51 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC high speed connector market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Surging developments in network services such 5G network and features such as high-speed, flexile, tiny, waterproof connector are the major factor driving the growth of the APAC high speed connector market. However, expensive and technical issues hinder the growth of APAC high speed connector market.



In case of COVID-19, APAC is highly affected specially the India. China has significantly large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry with numerous manufacturers operating and supporting several industries across the globe. The Chinese high speed connector market players have observed tremendous impact on respective business during Q1 of 2020, which have reflected stiff decline in revenue generation, which resulted in loss in China as well as APAC high speed connector market. In addition, China accounts for the significantly higher number of national and international manufacturers which demand high speed connector.

The lockdown measures and physical distancing norms imposed by the Chinese government during Q1 has reflected huge fall in demand for the high speed connector, which ultimately resulted in decimation in revenue generation in the high speed connector market. Japan and India are the other two countries that have large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturers as well as end users. These two countries have also registered higher number of infected cases, and are still continuing the battle against the spread. Though the countries have eased the lockdown norms and have allowed the manufacturing plants to operate, the decrease in demand and supply has been severely affecting the high speed connector market player in both the countries. The recovery period is expected to be by late 2021 as the entire electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector has been rigorously affected.



The APAC high speed connector market is segmented based on product, application, and country. Based on product, the market is segmented into board-to-cable, board-to-board, and others. The board-to-board segment held the largest market share in 2019 and board-to-cable segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into communication, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, and others. The aerospace & defense sector held the largest market share in 2019 and automotive sector is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.



Fujitsu Limited; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; IMS Connector Systems GmbH; Molex, LLC; Neoconix, Inc.; OMRON Corporation; OUPIIN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD; SAMTEC, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the leading companies in the APAC high speed connector market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, OMRON Corporation introduced XP2U-001 testing socket for devices equipped with a USB Type-C 3.1 compliant connector.



