The Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Cow milk has 20% whey protein content and is regarded as healthy for the individual. It provides various health benefits like decreasing stress & inflammation, preventing diseases, promoting overall health, building muscles, supporting fat loss, repairing muscle tissues, reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Significant factors that are boosting the demand for whey protein are increasing disposable incomes, growing demand from developing markets, and the rising trend of consuming protein supplements. Owing to these factors, the whey protein market will maintain its growth rate during the forecast period.



Owing to the multiple characteristics associated with whey protein concentrates such as financial applications, easily edible, and productive preparation, the market has seen rapid development. Moreover, with the rising consumption of sports-related activities among youth, the demand for whey protein concentrates have risen to an exponential level. Besides, whey protein provides a smart alternative to caramels with excellent processing ability and healthy eating quality, hence increasing the demand for the ingredients.



The product has a major application in the formulation of personal care items like skincare and hair care products due to its hair conditioning and skin-hydrating properties. The optimistic aspect of the personal and beauty care industry due to the growing population of working women and penetration of e-commerce is pushing the penetration of the product in the personal care category.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates and Whey Protein Hydrolysates. Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food. ased on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saputo, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Carbery Group Ltd., Lactalis Group, Olam International Limited, Maple Island, Inc., Leprino Foods Company and Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.)



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market, by Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market, by Application

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market by Type

3.1 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Country

3.2 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Isolates Market by Country

3.3 Asia Pacific Whey Protein Hydrolysates Market by Country



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market by Applications

4.1 Asia Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Food & Beverages Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Personal Care Market by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific Animal Feed & Pet Food Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market by Country

5.1 China Whey Protein Market

5.1.1 China Whey Protein Market by Type

5.1.2 China Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.2 Japan Whey Protein Market

5.2.1 Japan Whey Protein Market by Type

5.2.2 Japan Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.3 India Whey Protein Market

5.3.1 India Whey Protein Market by Type

5.3.2 India Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.4 South Korea Whey Protein Market

5.4.1 South Korea Whey Protein Market by Type

5.4.2 South Korea Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.5 Singapore Whey Protein Market

5.5.1 Singapore Whey Protein Market by Type

5.5.2 Singapore Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.6 Malaysia Whey Protein Market

5.6.1 Malaysia Whey Protein Market by Type

5.6.2 Malaysia Whey Protein Market by Applications

5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market

5.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market by Type

5.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Whey Protein Market by Applications



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Saputo, Inc.

6.1.1 Company overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2 Glanbia PLC

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.2.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.3 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.1 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.4 Arla Foods Amba

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.5 Carbery Group Ltd.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.6 Lactalis Group

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.6.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.7 Olam International Limited

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8 Maple Island, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Leprino Foods Company

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.10. Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.)

6.10.1 Company Overview



