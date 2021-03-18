LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc. ( https://www.caplinked.com/ ), a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the debut of its Price Match Guarantee, a new offer to beat the pricing offered by legacy “virtual data room” providers.



CapLinked’s fintech platform is used to securely share information between firms and manage multi-party interactions during complex transactions and projects. CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for investment banks and other advisory firms, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions while safeguarding their clients’ sensitive data. Instead of having to choose among overpriced “virtual data room” (VDR) offerings, CapLinked offers bankers and advisors a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

With its Price Match Guarantee, CapLinked is pledging to beat the pricing offered by the legacy VDR providers, including SS&C Intralinks, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Datasite. Companies and advisors who are either using one of these legacy services or discussing an upcoming project with them can bring a pricing quote or a recent invoice to CapLinked to receive superior pricing.

“Legacy data room providers have been charging their clients high fees for too long,” said CapLinked’s COO Christopher Grey. “Legacy data room technology and pricing hasn’t improved in 15 years. This needs to change. With the Price Match Guarantee, CapLinked is committed to ending the practice of expensive pricing for old software. Our intuitive, easy-to-use software offers users a superior service that speeds up deal-making while charging a lower price.”

Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, the CapLinked platform includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

CapLinked’s clients span diverse industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy. CapLinked’s rapidly growing list of global clients include advisory firms such as FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, KPMG; corporations such as Roche, Hess, and Takeda; private equity and venture capital firms such as Founders Fund and Crosslink Capital; and investment banks such as Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc.

About CapLinked, Inc.