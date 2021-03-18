CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SensorUp, a NATO-award winning Internet of Things (IoT) and Movement AI cloud platform, today announced it has been accepted as a member into The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab).



SensorUp will benefit from working closely with the Lab’s founding partners Intel, NASA and T-Mobile to showcase 5G’s transformative low latency and high bandwidth capability with SensorUp’s IoT AI platform for movement intelligence. The lab is a global applied innovation ecosystem of developers, corporate enterprises, academia and government institutions.

Said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, “We’re very excited to collaborate with SensorUp as part of Batch #3. Their deep bench of geospatial data expertise and real-time IoT software is a perfect 5G use case supporting industrial sectors such as oil and gas, mining, public safety and rail. The SensorUp platform transforms the value of IoT for enterprises.”

“The opportunity to be able to work with these innovation giants will be an important step in our entrance into the US market. Our team is excited to tap into not only the technical collaboration with engineers but also have direct access to the business leaders to help our go-to-market strategy,” said Geoff Mair, CEO of SensorUp.

With the proliferation of Internet-enabled devices and growing demand for remote management and automation, SensorUp’s software connects siloed data and offers customers real-time visibility into field activities plus the ability to automate responses to real-time operating conditions. SensorUp will work with the 5G Open Innovation Lab to test the bounds of data exchange in a 5G environment.

About SensorUp Inc.

SensorUp is a NATO-award winning Internet of Things (IoT) and Movement AI cloud platform for operational efficiency, automation, and safety. SensorUp's customers include some of the world's most complex and demanding operations, such as the US Department of Homeland Security, NASA, TC Energy, Cando Rail, and more. SensorUp is a global influencer in Internet of Things and Movement AI. SensorUp Founder & CTO Dr. Steve Liang is the editor of key enabling international open standards for the Internet of Things for the United Nations’ ITU-T and the Open Geospatial Consortium. Governmental agencies around the world including the UN, NATO and the EU have adopted and are building IoT analytics solutions using the international data standards we developed. Learn more at: www.sensorup.com