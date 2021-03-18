SHENZHEN, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the launch of a newly-created Digital Culture Business Division that covers Taoping’s new-media business and education business, and the appointment of Zhixiong Huang, COO of TAOP, as director of Digital Culture Business Division concurrently, and Huan Li as Executive Associate Director of the Division.



Huan Li has over 15 years’ experience in the culture and media field. He has worked as a reporter for several media outlets including Asia Pacific Media Group. Mr. Li has been directly responsible for the planning and operation management of a number of large-scale commercial and cultural projects.

The Digital Culture Business Division plans to build a new interconnected and open platform ecosystem based on the current Taoping smart cloud. Relying on artificial intelligence and big data technology, the new platform expected to integrate offline scenes and online Internet interaction channels and provide overall solutions for industries such as Internet education and new media.

“TAOP has devoted years to the new media industry," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “We believe the launch of the Digital Culture Business Division and the new appointments of Mr. Huang and Mr. Li can advance our plan to grow in the digital culture industry.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

