SAN MATEO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing next generation solid tumor and hematologic cancer cell therapies, today announced that Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief exectuvie officer and co-founder of Acepodia will deliver a keynote clinical data presentation of preclinical and interim clinical data from studies of the Company’s lead clinical natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate, ACE1702, during the virtual 6th Annual Innate Killer Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. A second presentation on scalable cell therapy manufacturing strategy will also be given at the conference by Acepodia senior research scientist, Sylvia Lee, M.S.



Presentation details for each conference are as follows:

Virtual Conference Registration Link: https://innate-killer.com/take-part/register/

Session: Innovative Process Development to Ensure Scalable Manufacture for Clinical Trials

Presentation: Clinical Scale Manufacturing for Off-the-shelf NK Cell Therapy Products

Date: March 23, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Sylvia Lee, M.S., Senior Research Scientist

Session: Keynote Clinical Data

Presentation: Allogeneic Off-the-shelf NK Cell Therapy using Antibody Cell Conjugation (ACC)

Date: March 24, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder

About ACE1702

ACE1702 is Acepodia’s lead clinical product candidate developed from the company’s natural killer (oNK) cell line and proprietary Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform. It targets human HER2-expressing solid tumors using anti-HER2 antibody-conjugated oNK cells. In preclinical studies, ACE1702 demonstrated a favorable safety profile in GLP toxicology studies and enhanced tumor-directed cytotoxicity against high to low HER2-expressing human cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. ACE1702 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial in the United States.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held biotechnology company focused on eradicating cancers of all types with potent and targeted first-in-class cell therapies. The company’s next generation allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapies are based on a proprietary NK cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. This cell line is further enhanced by the company’s proprietary ACC (Antibody-Cell Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells to direct and maximize tumor cell killing. The company’s lead product candidate, ACE1702, is an antibody-conjugated NK cell therapy in clinical development at multiple U.S. cancer centers for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com.

