Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Screen Size, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the North American rugged phones market is expected to reach US$ 1,426.99 million by 2027 from US$ 864.07 million in 2019.

The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America rugged phones market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Growing demand of rugged phones across diverse industries and increasing 5G deployments to complement the growth are the major factor driving the growth of the North America rugged phones market. However, less awareness and other solutions availability hinder the growth of North America rugged phones market.



In case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US. The region is characterized by the presence of some of the key markets for rugged phones such as the US and Canada, where the adoption of advanced communication solutions and investments in industrial and public safety sectors is quite high owing to the huge presence of key technology providers, rugged phone companies, telecommunication companies, and network service operators. Hence, North America is one of the most important regions for the growth and demand of rugged phones market owing to presence of huge industrial sector and high investments in research and development activities related to smartphones.

Hence, any impact on the economic growth of the region will impact the growth of the market in a negative manner. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, there is a decline in telecom infrastructure development activities, temporary shutdown of businesses, disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing activities, and impact on sales & marketing activities of rugged phone companies operating in the region. All these factors have impacted the revenue and growth of rugged phones market in the region. The impact will be severe especially for small and medium sized companies/startups involved in this market. However, through ongoing restructuring efforts taken by companies to tackle the supply chain issues and to increase coordination with sales partners and suppliers may help in reducing the negative impact to some extent.



The North America market for rugged phones is segmented into type, screen size, end-user, and country. Based on type, the North America rugged phones market is divided into semi-rugged and fully-rugged. The semi-rugged is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on screen size, the market is divided into below 5 inch, 5 inch to 6 inch, and above 6 inch. The 5 inch to 6 inch segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2019 and it is also projected to be the fastest growing during forecast period. On basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, government, commercial, and military and defense. The industrial segment led the market in 2019 and is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.



Caterpillar Inc.; Juniper Systems Inc.; Sonim Technologies Inc.; Unitech Electronics Co., LTD; Zebra Technologies Corporation are among the leading companies in the North America rugged phones market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Sonim Technologies and Crossover Distribution partnered together to expand Crossover Distribution solution offerings from core network to end point user devices, offering channel partners an even more expansive product portfolio.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America offshore pipeline market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America offshore pipeline market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the offshore pipeline market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Rugged Phones Market - By Type

1.3.2 North America Rugged Phones Market - By Screen Size

1.3.3 North America Rugged Phones Market - By End-User

1.3.4 North America Rugged Phones Market - By Country



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Rugged Phones Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Rugged Phones Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand of Rugged Phones Across Diverse Industries

5.1.2 Increasing 5G Deployments to Complement the Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Less Awareness and Other Solutions Availability

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities for Rugged Phones

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Combination of Advanced Technologies to Fuel Future Demand

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Rugged Phones Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Rugged Phones Market Overview

6.2 North America Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. North America Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Rugged Phones Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Semi-rugged

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Semi-rugged: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fully-rugged

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fully-rugged: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. North America Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By Screen Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Rugged Phones Market, By Screen Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Below 5 Inch

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Below 5 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 5 Inch to 6 Inch

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 5 Inch to 6 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Above 6 Inch

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Above 6 Inch: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. North America Rugged Phones Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Rugged Phones Market, By End-User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Government

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Government: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Commercial

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Commercial: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Military and Defense

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Military and Defense: Rugged Phones Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. North America Rugged Phones Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Rugged Phones Market, By Country

10.1.1.1 US: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.1.1 US: Rugged Phones Market, By Type

10.1.1.1.2 US: Rugged Phones Market, By Screen Size

10.1.1.1.3 US: Rugged Phones Market, By End-User

10.1.1.2 Canada: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2.1 Canada: Rugged Phones Market, By Type

10.1.1.2.2 Canada: Rugged Phones Market, By Screen Size

10.1.1.2.3 Canada: Rugged Phones Market, By End-User

10.1.1.3 Mexico: Rugged Phones Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3.1 Mexico: Rugged Phones Market, By Type

10.1.1.3.2 Mexico: Rugged Phones Market, By Screen Size

10.1.1.3.3 Mexico: Rugged Phones Market, By End-User



11. North America Rugged Phones Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 North America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Caterpillar Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Juniper Systems Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Sonim Technologies Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsv9cv

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900