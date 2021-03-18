New York, NY, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Predictive Analytics Market By Solution (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Customer Analytics, Web and Social Media Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Network Analytics, and Others), By Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Methodology (Time Series Analysis, Regression, Decision Trees, and Machine Learning, and By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Predictive Analytics Market was estimated at USD 5.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2026. The global Predictive Analytics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Predictive analytics are used to obtain information from historical and current datasets using stats and modeling techniques to forecast potential future findings and trends. Increasing organizational awareness of massive volumes of data induced to forecasting potential outcomes using predictive analytical solutions influences the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Surge in the Adoption of Predictive Analytics among End-User

Technology is the key driver of the market for predictive analytics. It is possible in manufacturing and other industries because IoT and data science are implemented. In addition, value-added is another trend that every company strives for now. This is also a major factor in the growth of the global predictive analytics market. In addition, the modernization of automation and other technologies businesses is also expected to drive market growth.

Industry Major Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

IBM

SAS Institute

Salesforce

Google

Teradata Corporation

AWS

Alteryx

Inc.

FICO

Altair

TIBCO Software Inc

Cloudera

Infor

Global Predictive Analytics Market: Growth Factors

Growing Industrialization and technological Developments along with the advent of Big Data are mainly driving the market for predictive analytics. However, the lack of skilled IT personnel and the high cost of implementation is expected to limit the market growth. In contrast, the integration of IoT and AI into prediction analytics and an increase in demand for predictive analytics among SMEs are predicted to create profitable growth opportunities during the analysis period for the developments in the global predictive analytics market.

Global Predictive Analytics Market: Segmentation

Based on the solution, the global market is segmented as risk analytics, financial analytics, sales analytics, marketing analytics, web, and social media analytics, customer analytics, network analytics, and supply chain analytics, among others. On the basis of the service segment, the market is divided into managed services and professional services. The market has been deployed into cloud and on-premise solutions. Based on organization size, the market is segregated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In terms of methodology, the market is bifurcated into time series analysis, decision trees, regression, and machine learning. The global market is further analyzed into telecommunications & IT, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare & life sciences, retail & eCommerce, energy & utilities, government & defense, and transportation & logistics, among others. Geographically, the global predictive analytics market is segmented as North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is projected To Dominate the Global Predictive Analytics Market

In North America, the United States is the major contributor to the predictive analytics market. It is due to the heavy usage of advanced analytics across several industries. Moreover, the rise in the retail sector in the country is boosting the market demand. Thereby, retail e-commerce sales are expected to increase which will compel the retailers to use predictive analytics to be in competitive advantage. Citing an instance, the global eCommerce market leader Amazon Web Service uses predictive analysis to identify precisely what consumer goods people are buying, browsing, and returning. Amazon applies deep, data-driven insights into predictive analytics In order to make decisions about its product range strategy. Using predictive analytics, the company maximizes its sales by filling its stores and online endless aisles with desired goods. Certain advantages are encouraging the market players and thereby, it is increasing the market size in this region.

Browse the full “Predictive Analytics Market By Solution (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Customer Analytics, Web and Social Media Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Network Analytics, and Others), By Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By Methodology (Time Series Analysis, Regression, Decision Trees, and Machine Learning, and By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market

The Global Predictive Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Solution:

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Customer Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Others

By Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Methodology:

Time Series Analysis

Regression

Decision Trees

Machine Learning

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

