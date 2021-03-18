Australian Telecoms Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025: Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Telecoms Industry Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Australian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile and Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Fixed Broadband Market: NBN, FTTP, HFC, FTTN and FTTC

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G and NBN

Telco Infrastructure Review

Telco Transaction Database

The Australia Telecoms Market Industry Report, 2020-2025 includes an overview of the Australian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The author expects the Australian telecommunications industry to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has one of the most competitive and mature telecommunications markets in the world. The report forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2020-25 period while fixed broadband subscribers also expected to grow at a slightly lower average rate over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2000 to an all-time low in 2020.

The author forecasts the overall telecoms market is expected to decline until 2021 as NBN subscriber payments to Telstra will decrease gradually as all Telstra's copper and HFC services are migrated onto the NBN and market growth will resume from 2022 onwards.

Telstra's share of the telecommunications' revenue pie has been declining over the last 5 years and its EBITDA share is declining even faster as Telstra's dominance in the fixed-line market is challenged with the migration onto the NBN.#



Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 Australia's Population

1.2 Australia's Economy

1.3 Australia's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Australia's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Telstra Profile

4.2 Optus Profile

4.3 TPG TeLEcom Group Profile

4.4 Vocus Profile

4.5 Superloop

4.6 Uniti Profile

4.7 Other Players Profile

4.7.1 Aussie Broadband

5 Australia Mobile market

5.1 Australia Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.2 Australia Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.3 Mobile Coverage

5.4 Spectrum Holdings

5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.6 Mobile Speed Tests

5.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)

5.8 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

6.2 Fixed Download Data Trends

6.3 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2025

7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 The National Broadband Network

7.2 Submarine Cables

7.3 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

7.3.1 Getting Ready for 5G

7.3.2 Tower Density Benchmark

7.4 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics/Opportunities

8.1 Facing Off Growth Saturation

8.1.1 Going for Scale

8.2 Growing Scope - Cross-Industry

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G

8.4.5 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting

9 Telco Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

AGL

Aussie Broadband

Fetch TV

Foxtel

NBN

Optus

Superloop

Telstra

TPG

Uniti Group

Vodafone

Vocus

