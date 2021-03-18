Dublin, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market to Reach $362.0 Million by 2030
The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global wireless brain sensors market by each of the segments mentioned above in the table.
The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global wireless brain sensors market, including a thorough analysis of the applications. The study also provides market and business-related information on various applications and end users.
Key USPs of the Report
Following are some of the key contents of the report:
Funding Scenario
Regulatory Approved Products
Business Model Analysis
Impact of COVID-19
This section of the report encompasses the following:
In addition, the report provides:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Research Study
3 Research Methodology
4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Wireless Brain Sensors Market
4.1 Long-, Mid-, and Short-Term Impact on Wireless Brain Sensors Market
4.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19 Industry
4.3 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for the Companies in Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market
5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Industry Supply Chain
5.1.1 Wireless Brain Sensors Manufacturers
5.1.2 Distributors
5.1.3 End Users
5.2 Regulatory Framework
5.2.1 Regulations in North America
5.2.1.1 U.S.
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Regulations in Europe
5.2.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
5.2.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)
5.2.3.3 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
5.3 Consortium and Associations for Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market
5.4 Funding Scenario
5.5 Regulatory Approved Wireless Brain Sensors Products
5.6 Research-Grade Wireless Brain Sensors Products
5.7 Patent Analysis
6 Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market Scenario
6.1 Assumptions and Limitations
6.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
6.2.1 Key Findings
6.2.2 Opportunity Assessment
6.3 Historical Trends
6.4 Market Dynamics
6.5 Impact Analysis
6.5.1 Market Drivers
6.5.1.1 Use of Wireless Brain Sensors for the Diagnosis of Sleep Disorders
6.5.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
6.5.1.3 Increasing Applications of Advanced Sensors in Neurological Devices
6.5.1.4 Surge in Geriatric Population
6.5.2 Market Restraints
6.5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
6.5.2.2 Risk of Product Recalls and High Cost of the Devices
6.5.3 Market Opportunities
6.5.3.1 Technological Advancements in Wireless Brain Sensors Market
6.5.3.2 Regional Expansion and Increasing Adoption of Wireless Brain Sensors in Emerging Economies
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Developments and Strategies
7.1.1 New Offerings
7.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
7.1.3 Funding Activities
7.1.4 Regulatory and Legal Standards
7.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
7.2 Market Share Analysis (by Company)
8 Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market (by Application)
8.1 Sleep Disorders
8.2 Neurophysiology
8.3 Brain-Computer Interface
8.4 Cognitive Neuroscience
8.5 Neuromarketing
8.6 Others
9 Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market (by End User)
9.1 Research and Academic Institutes, and Labs
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Homecare Settings
9.4 Others
10 Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market (by Region)
11 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sodg8
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: