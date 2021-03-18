Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 25, 2021

WOBURN, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held on March 24-25, 2021 in a virtual format.

Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation on Thursday, March 25 at 12:40 pm Eastern Time and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. An archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can register for the conference here.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com

Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR