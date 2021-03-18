New York, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 4 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for advanced material across industries
The global retort packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 6.13 billion by end of 2028 from valuation of 4 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The retort packaging are the heating resistant bag laminated by plastic films. The packaging is constructed with four layers such as polyester, nylon, aluminum foil, and polypropylene. The constructed material reflects the melting point of around 138°C (280°F), which supports sterilization temperature. The growing demand for ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook meals across the globe is fueling growth of the retort packaging market.
Owing to the benefits offered by retort packaging such as strength and flexibility, the adoption of the material is increasing over other traditional canning methods for preservation food. These packaging materials helps improving food quality, flavor, texture, and aroma. Also, these packaging materials are economical and offer benefits by lowering disposal cost over rigid cans. These all factors are contributing in the growth of the global retort packaging market.
Additionally, packed ready-to-eat food under intense heat and pressure to ensure its safety and freshness from harmful bacteria to preserve shelf life of food. Thus, the stored food in the retort packaging can enhance shelf life of 18 months without addition of preservatives.
Key findings from the report
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global retort packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:
By Type
By Material
By End-use
By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
