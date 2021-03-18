NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM:MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of February.
The following monthly KPIs provides insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of February 2021.
|Number of
Salons
|Total
Customers
Served
|Sales Per
Customer
|Repeat Ratio
|Operation
Ratio
|February-20
|286
|61,307
|JPY6,235
|83.30%
|45.50%
|March-20
|288
|52,612
|JPY6,313
|85.00%
|38.87%
|April-20
|290
|13,381
|JPY6,209
|88.00%
|19.66%
|May-20
|289
|19,451
|JPY6,244
|84.50%
|29.02%
|June-20
|289
|51,686
|JPY6,234
|81.16%
|40.79%
|July-20
|288
|60,964
|JPY6,276
|80.60%
|43.27%
|August-20
|284
|66,464
|JPY6,351
|80.40%
|47.45%
|September-20
|284
|64,809
|JPY6,245
|80.20%
|48.07%
|October-20
|291
|65,820
|JPY6,269
|80.30%
|46.96%
|November-20
|291
|63,993
|JPY6,312
|80.70%
|47.59%
|December-20
|290
|64,649
|JPY6,486
|82.60%
|48.16%
|January-21
|302
|56,557
|JPY6,443
|84.00%
|44.64%
|February-21
|302
|56,370
|JPY6,443
|83.00%
|47.64%
(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS for which comparative financial and customer data is not available).
(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at salons (other than JOYHANDS WELLNESS).
(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month.
(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month.
About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.
MEDIROM operates 302 (as of February 28, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan centered around Re.Ra.Ku™, which aims to provide healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and conducted Specific Health Guidance and constitution improvement programs utilizing the on-demand health-data administration app "Lav™". MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". Currently, MEDIROM is continuing development work with the goal of commercializing the product in late 2021. In the future, MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of our business to include data analysis based on the integrated hashed lifestyle data we have accumulated since our founding.
