NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey, Omnicom’s technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today the newest additions to its Advisory Board; three seasoned leaders with varied experience across technology, organizational development, corporate learning, education, earth science and the future of food. The new Board members include CEO and global conservation scientist M Sanjayan, polymath, cofounder of KindEarth.Tech (KET) and author Olivia Fox Cabane, and acclaimed learning innovation consultant and author David Price.
These new Board members bring a wealth of commercial and academic expertise as well as deep connections to their respective fields and beyond, which will help to inform sparks & honey’s consulting work across a few key categories this year and several upcoming reports.
“When choosing new additions for our Advisory Board, we’re always looking to anticipate the future needs of our clients; what industries and markets are they exploring and how can we bring them the very best expertise,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO of sparks & honey. “Sanjayan, Olivia and David represent the future of leadership. They are each experts across, not one, but several fields, pushing boundaries, driving diverse thought leadership and solutions to better our world. As we continue to help our clients to see around corners, it’s increasingly important that sparks & honey align with future-focused leaders like these three that share our ideals and push us even further.”
For David’s latest book, The Power of Us, he featured sparks & honey as a case study, calling the consultancy “a kind of canary in the coalmine for the future of work.” He goes on to observe that Terry Young has been intentional in getting the widest cognitive diversity on-board, spanning cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, sexual orientation, gender and age. “It's this diversity of experience that leads to diversity of thought, which continues to have the most significant impact on our client work, and how we're able to look at culture from so many angles,” remarked Young.
These latest Board additions speak directly to that diversity mission for Young and the consultancy. More information on the Advisory Board can be found on sparks & honey’s website.
About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-based cultural consultancy delivering innovative growth and transformation strategy for global organizations. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts to identify emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, sparks & honey helps organizations stay relevant - and ahead of the curve - in a fast-changing world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry-defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.
About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.
