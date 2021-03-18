New York, NY, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market was estimated at USD 9.24 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 70 Billion by 2026. The global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33% from 2019 to 2026”.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread usage of electric vehicles charging station can be built at home, at commercial spaces like offices, malls, etc., and also on the highways. Governments are funding the projects of building charging infrastructure through the various scheme and automobile companies are also deploying their resources to create charging infrastructure.

High Demand from EV Fleet Operators for Charging Infrastructure

Important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators. It assists in reducing the managing and procuring cost of charging services. Assuming widespread EV adoption and increased growth opportunities for the fleet operators will converge and increase the demand for charging infrastructure in the forecast period. However, one of the major challenges for the charging station operator is the reduction in the time of charging of the vehicle.

Industry Major Market Players

ChargePoint Inc.

ABB

bpChargemaster

Webasto Thermo & Comfort

Shell International B.V.

Schneider Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Groupe Renault

Phihong USA Corp.

EV Safe Charge Inc.

Eaton.

Tata Power.

Tesla

SemaConnect Inc.

Daimler AG.

Siemens

EVgo Services LLC.

ENGIE EV Solutions

Adoption rate and interest in EV are increasing among consumers across the world. Increasing investment in battery systems and high stakes in environment-friendly technology is driving the interest of automakers in electric vehicles. Moreover, governments of the countries are devising policies to increase the adoption rate of the EV. However, if we forecast the expected EV growth rate with corresponding units of electricity and average run time of vehicle, it is observed that high investments in EV charging stations are essential. This charging infrastructure can be built at home, offices, and in public spaces.

Global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market: Growth Factors

Low operating cost of EV in the long run as compared to petrol/Diesel car is driving the market for the electric vehicle market . The main reason for the decreasing trend in the price of the EV is a reduction in the price of lithium-ion batteries. High competition and excessive research projects under corporates and institutions are assisting in dragging the price of lithium-ion batteries . Another important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators. It assists in reducing the managing and procuring cost of charging services. Assuming widespread EV adoption and increased growth opportunities for the fleet operators will converge and increase the demand for charging infrastructure in the forecast period. However, one of the major challenges for the charging station operator is the reduction in the time of charging of the vehicle.

Global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market: Segmentation

The global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market is segregated based on the charging level as level 1, Level 2 & Level 3.By charging infrastructure the market is divided as normal charge, type-2, ccs, chademo, and tesla supercharger. By application, the market is bifurcated as commercial, and residential. The commercial segment is likely to grow by higher CAGR as a result of government funding to create robust charging infrastructure and automobile companies investing in charging stations.

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth

The largest market is expected to be the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by the large-scale growth of EV charging networks in China, increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles for everyday use, and governments supporting electric vehicles. China's rapidly expanding economy is propelling the country's electrification. The governments of Japan and Korea have both announced plans to significantly increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to build 69,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure expansion, with a demand of 4 lakh charging stations anticipated by 2026.

.Browse the full “Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is segmented as follows:

By Level of Charging:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Charging Infrastructure:

Normal Charge

Type-2

CCS

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Industry vertical Adopted in the Market

