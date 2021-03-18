SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lordstown Motors Corp. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds shareholders it is investigating Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the electric light duty truck manufacturer entitled “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” According to Hindenburg, the company’s claimed 100,000 pre-orders for its EV truck are “largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” Hindenburg further cites significant, undisclosed production delays and a prototype that “burst into flames 10 minutes before the test drive” in January 2021, substantiating claims by former employees that the company is not conducting the needed testing or validation required by the NHTSA. On this news, RIDE shares fell by 20% in intraday trading. Then, after the markets closed on March 17, 2021, reports emerged that Lordstown disclosed that the Company is the subject of an SEC inquiry for information following the release of the Hindenburg Research report. Lordstown shares fell further in after-market trading on this news.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether Lordstown and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Lordstown and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case.

