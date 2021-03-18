TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2021.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2021 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.61 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.91.
Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)
|$0.04792
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|March 30, 2021
|Record Date:
|March 31, 2021
|Payable Date:
|April 9, 2021
