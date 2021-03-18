TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable April 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2021.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.17 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.72.



TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2021 Record Date: March 31, 2021 Payable Date: April 9, 2021





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com





