DENVER, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPeace, a diversified holding company which invests in growing companies demonstrating positive measurable impact and strong fiscal health, today announced the availability of V.I.B.E.™ (Valuation of Impact Brand Equity), a proprietary tool designed to place a relative-value score on an athlete’s positive impact on society.



VIBE™ scores are based on publicly available information regarding an athlete’s socio-cultural and environmental impact on society, such as impact activities on global/societal issues, philanthropic work, endorsements, athlete-produced content via traditional and social media and more.

“We have analyzed over 2.4 billion data points through publicly available information covering athletes’ social media usage, contracts, and impact work,” said Ed Tepper, COO of CoPeace. “Our machine learning models process this massive amount of data, develop an association between athletes and ESG (environment, social, governance) categories, as well as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGSs), to accurately measure the athletes’ impact, and from there, calculate a standardized score for each.”

It’s important to note that the scores reflect the association between athletes and impact, and they do not specifically measure actual impact. The first iteration of VIBE analyzed the most impactful NBA stars, finding that Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rank highest among their scoring criteria with scores of 70 and 67.9 respectively. Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James round out the top five, all with scores hovering around 66.

In addition to helping athletes, brands and marketers gauge their positive impact on society, there’s a consulting arm of the VIBE tool that can help improve scores through increasing scale and scope of athletes’ and brand’s ESG impact, determining athletes’ brand values through a holistic, data-driven approach and matching brands with athletes based on impact areas of interest and media reach.

“It’s our hope that the publicly available VIBE scores will create buzz and good conversation around the power of sport for good, and lead to opportunities for CoPeace to aid brands in undertaking business endeavors that have positive measurable impact, whether they be the personal brands of athletes, sponsors, brand marketers, leagues and more,” said Craig Jonas, CEO of CoPeace. “Our overall mission with this new tool is to encourage those with influence to continue building their reach and platform in a way that will make a difference and set an example for others to follow.”

The VIBE™ tool is an expansion of CoPeace’s presence in the sports arena. In October 2020, CoPeace launched CoPeace Sport, a wholly owned subsidiary designed to engage in brand equity management, impact measurement and organizational engagement to bring social and environmental impact to the forefront of the sports industry.

For more information on CoPeace and VIBE™, please visit: www.copeace.com.

About CoPeace

CoPeace is a forward-thinking holding company, building a portfolio of carefully selected for-profit companies with measurable social and environmental impact. CoPeace is democratizing the investment world by allowing everyone, not just wealthy investors, to invest in private impact companies via its holding company structure.

As a designated Certified B Corp and a public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically and responsibly in regard to society, the environment, the natural world and the world at large.

For more information about CoPeace and how you can grow your money for good, visit www.copeace.com .

