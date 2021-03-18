Chiesi Group currently employs 6,389 people worldwide, 2,119 of whom are in Italy, and has a turnover of €2.229 billion.

CARY, N.C., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), announced performance growth of Chiesi Group in 2020, with a turnover of €2.229 billion and an increase of 11.8% compared to 2019.

Chiesi Group currently employs 6,389 people, 2,119 of whom are in Italy, within a global business consisting of 30 affiliates, seven research centers located in Italy, France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK and Sweden, three production sites in Italy, France and Brazil, and a commercial presence in 90 countries.

This continuing growth is the result of the efforts of each of Chiesi’s affiliates around the world. The Group’s overall turnover breaks down into €401 million generated by the UK, €254 million by the U.S., €262 million by Chiesi Italy, €260 million by Germany, €149 million by France, €126 million by Spain, as well as €292 million by the Europe Mid-Size area and €320 million by the China & International area. Chiesi Global Rare Diseases has also contributed to reaching this objective with a turnover of €164 million. This new business unit, which was set up at sites in Parma and Boston, Massachusetts, at the beginning of 2020, aims to make advances in the research and development of new therapeutic solutions for rare and ultra-rare diseases.

The company formed several key strategic partnerships at an international level in 2020. One of the most important agreements was reached with Moderna, Inc, aimed at discovering, developing and marketing new candidate therapies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). In November 2020, an exclusive partnership was announced with Kaia Health, a leading company in the digital therapy sector, for the European marketing of Kaia COPD Management, an app for pulmonary rehabilitation in people affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“Our mission is to provide outstanding therapeutic solutions and improve people’s quality of life worldwide,” states Alberto Chiesi, President of the Chiesi Group. “Today, we are having to tackle unprecedented challenges requiring entirely new approaches, new practices and a new mentality. This is why, especially in view of the complex situation we are currently dealing with, it is important to be able to announce that our Group is continuing to grow significantly and promote innovative scientific research activities in the therapeutic areas that are crucial to our work; the respiratory, rare disease, special care areas.”

Chiesi, a Benefit Company since 2018 and Certified B Corporation™ since 2019, is also continuing to promote the wellbeing of people and the communities where it operates. Gender equality remains one of the Group’s main goals: 53% of its employees are in fact women, a percentage which is higher in all of the so-called staff functions, where they represent 54% and, in the Research & Development area, they reach 64%.

“2020 was a complex year presenting us with a series of challenges, yet it also saw us reach some important milestones. Generating a turnover of €2 billion through the constant commitment of all the people making up the extended Chiesi family is an objective we had set and have now successfully achieved,” comments Ugo Di Francesco, Chiesi Group CEO. “We are also proud to have continued growing following the set-up of the Chiesi Australia and Canada affiliates and the Global Rare Diseases Business Unit, as well as inaugurating the Group’s new headquarters in Parma, which testifies to the company’s ambitions and its close ties with the local area.”

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focussed group with over 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector operating in 30 countries. It conducts research and develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development centres in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK and Sweden to promote its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory programmes. The Group employs more than 6,000 people. Chiesi became a certified B Corp in 2019: as such it is required by law to consider the impact of its decisions on its employees, clients, suppliers, communities and the environment. This global movement views business as a force for good. The company is also committed to becoming carbon neutral, generating zero impact on the environment, by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

