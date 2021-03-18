The Quick Ship program is comprised of several of Spectrum’s best-selling Baldwin Estate products including the most popular knob and lever styles, Touchscreen handlesets, Evolved handlesets, the new Minneapolis 20” escutcheon and 17” Tremont handleset, Hollywood Hills tubular handlesets, Contemporary keyed knob & lever, and cabinet hardware.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), owner of Baldwin® Hardware , a leading brand of its Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division, announces the expansion of the Quick Ship program. With the addition of 1,950 pre-configured knob and lever sets in a variety of Estate finishes, there are now nearly 4,000 complete locksets available on a single order line, and quickly delivered in one box to eager homeowners and builders. Quick Ship ensures delivery of pre-packaged, ready-to-install hardware within five business days of shipping confirmation.

Customers can choose from beautiful, high quality, handcrafted Baldwin door hardware to suit every taste and style. The Quick Ship program offering includes Spectrum’s best-selling handlesets, keyed entry knobs and levers, high-quality hinges, and cabinet hardware, and each is shipped with all of the hardware needed to install in one box with hassle-free ordering. All Quick Ship-enabled products are labeled with the Quick Ship logo on the website and product catalogs to expedite order placement.

“We are thrilled to grow the Quick Ship program and make complete locksets available on a single order line and quickly and easily deliver them to home project enthusiasts,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin® Hardware. “We are particularly excited to include many of our most popular designs in the program, making them ready to ship faster than ever before. Made of high grade-quality materials in luxury finishes, the pre-configured products allow builders and homeowners to outfit a home’s hardware needs in just days, not weeks.”

The Quick Ship program is comprised of several of Spectrum’s best-selling Baldwin Estate products including the most popular knob and lever styles, Touchscreen handlesets, Evolved handlesets, the new Minneapolis 20” escutcheon and 17” Tremont handleset, Hollywood Hills tubular handlesets, Contemporary keyed knob & lever, and cabinet hardware. Quick Ship knobs and levers are available in Passage, Privacy, Full Dummy & Half Dummy functions.

For more information about Baldwin door hardware, please visit baldwinhardware.com.

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is a brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), portfolio of Spectrum, a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader with a #1 position in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset).* In addition, it sells the following brands in the following locations: Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (National Hardware). HHI is also an industry leader in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Spectrum has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™.

*Based on Traquline US quarterly brand unit share report, Q4 2006 through Q4 2020



