Grand Cayman Cayman Islands , March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiderDAO, the world's first hardware-enabled DAO, has announced the listing of its native $SPDR token on the popular Liquid cryptocurrency exchange. The $SPDR token is being launched in two trading pairs, SPDR/USDT and SPDR/BTC.

This important milestone marks a huge step forward in the continued growth of the SpiderDAO ecosystem. $SPDR is a multi-functional utility token that is at the heart of the SpiderDAO ecosystem, acting as the access key to unlocking all offerings within the ecosystem and granting voting rights in the hardware-enabled DAO.

Nathan Varty, CEO of SpiderDAO, spoke on the listing saying “today’s achievement is a great leap forward for the SpiderDAO project and is indeed a very special day for all members of our team and the wider community, with our first CEX listing.”

Žiga Flis, a co-founder of SpiderDAO, added that “the mechanisms for the SPDR token have been carefully designed to capture the value created through the adoption of our products and services, with the token’s value built to reflect the rapid growth in our ecosystem”.

Harvey Kim, Head of Listings at Liquid, believes that “We are excited to move forward with SPDR listing. Such a blessing to be a part of their successful journey and offer SPDR token to Liquid’s trading community.”

The listing of SpiderDAO’s token on one of the world’s most comprehensive and secure trading platforms will result in wider availability and vastly improved liquidity for the $SPDR token. Liquid Exchange counts on a $330 million daily volume. Ultimately, this supports the sustainable growth of the SpiderDAO ecosystem as it grows its product suite and expands into new markets.





About SpiderDAO

Founded in 2020, SpiderDAO is the industry’s first hardware-enabled DAO that bundles multi-layered hardware and software tools on top of the Polkadot Network. Its first product utilises the SpiderConnect Router to provide the first provable, open-source and fully decentralized VPN where all user data is encrypted through a multi-layer, secured protocol to ensure that network traffic is fully secured and totally private when leaving or entering the network.

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, Liquid is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency-fiat exchange platforms serving millions of customers worldwide.

Liquid is consistently ranked among the top 10 regulated cryptocurrency exchanges globally based on daily traded spot volume with deep BTC/JPY liquidity. Liquid is focused on providing a great user experience & world-class service levels.

Liquid's mission is to build a secure and progressive cryptocurrency ecosystem that suits all market participants.

At its core Liquid is an institutional-grade exchange that caters to the needs of blockchain projects and consumers alike with access to new markets and fiat gateways.

