Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and Big M Entertainment Pictures announced today that BMEP has launched its 1st regional outdoor market campaign to promote the upcoming 2021 release of its horror/thriller feature film “CAPTURED”. This campaign currently includes billboard advertising spanning Times Square NY, Las Vegas NV and Los Angeles CA. The Times Square NY billboard began its run this week and the Los Angeles and Las Vegas billboards will be up and viewable within the next few days.



Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and CEO of Big M Entertainment, explained, “We are excited to launch this campaign for several reasons. Of course, we anticipate early promotion for “Captured” to help the film’s overall awareness for its 2021 anticipated release. It also reveals BMEP’s regional and nationwide outdoor marketing capability and commitment to a marketing reach normally equated to larger studios. Our regional and nationwide billboard capability adds an exciting dimension to our varied range of marketing mediums that will further introduce our IP to the general public and hopefully future fans.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

