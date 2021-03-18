CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the global leader in supply chain visibility, today announced the launch of Supplier Visibility. project44’s open supply chain visibility network provides an easy way for shippers to see prepaid freight managed by their suppliers. With real-time information about inbound prepaid shipments from suppliers linked to orders and inventory coming into the network, shippers can better manage inventory levels and carrying costs while breaking down internal silos between transportation and demand chain departments.



For the average Fortune 500 supply chain, lack of visibility into inbound supplier-managed freight (commonly called prepaid freight) could be as much as $20M in overspend due to inefficient yard and warehouse labor allocation, excess stock, long wait times for trucks at warehouses and distribution centers, and costly late penalties. Supplier Visibility from project44 unlocks visibility into the upstream supply chain for retailers, consumer goods companies, and manufacturers alike, resulting in better labor optimization and increased efficiencies at the warehouse.

“We are building the digital infrastructure needed to track the flow of goods across the global economy, regardless of where it’s going or how it gets there,” said project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless. “Our unique, open supply chain visibility network is crucial to this. Our customers can use Supplier Visibility to gain visibility and collaborate with suppliers, removing yet another set of blind spots that create friction in supply chains. The only other way to get this level of visibility is to own every truck, every distribution center, and every handover.”

Unlike siloed visibility solutions that have kept their networks closed, suppliers can share data with project44 customers even if these partners are not currently project44 customers themselves. This open supply chain network, paired with project44’s extensive carrier network and partner ecosystem, enables parties to easily share data with their partners. With visibility into all freight, inclusive of prepaid freight, shippers can achieve comprehensive supply chain visibility to provide inventory management and field operations teams with a complete picture of network health​.

Supplier Visibility delivers the real-time, end-to-end visibility companies need to stay competitive.

