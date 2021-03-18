New models include the Imperium Bus, targeting the rapidly growing US electric bus market.

SURREY, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce multiple new models of electric vehicles (EVs) added to its growing product lineup. The Company also began taking $100.00 refundable reservation deposits for the Skywell ET5 SUV, URBEE 4s and the new T-01 Personal Mobility Vehicle.

DSG Global subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. is expanding its T01personal vehicle line with a new mobility model. This model allows the user to control turning, braking, turn signals, horn and acceleration all from the handlebar without the use of foot pedals, a great option for those who need or wish to drive the T-01 with hand controls only.

“Having already generated strong interest in the T-01, we are excited for the opportunity to begin to take new orders for the mobility model in the second quarter. Our goal is to facilitate freedom and independence for a segment of the population that historically been unable to drive due to high costs of adaptive vehicles. While it typically costs $500 - $2000 to modify a car to allow for hand controls, we are pleased to be able to offer the Adaptive Mobility Control T-01 model at NO additional cost. We plan to offer additional models for this segment in the future. Our partner, Jonway Group, has the ability to develop and perfect specialized vehicles at a faster pace than most other low-speed vehicle manufacturers, and we are delighted to have them as part of our team,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp.

3.6 million Americans do not leave their home because they are disabled or housebound. As a result, only 20% of people 18 to 64 work full or part time as compared to 75% of their non-disabled peers participating in the workforce.

In December, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed a rule to expand mobility for people with disabilities. “This rule will make it easier for individuals with disabilities to achieve greater mobility and freedom in their lives,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Also, arriving early in the second quarter will be our new Imperium 12 Meter Class Bus, offered in 35 to 60 seat arrangements with a maximum capacity of 95 passengers. Our electric bus has a 322-kWh battery and is liquid cooled with air suspension on all axles and includes two ADA compliant wheelchair tiedown positions with electric roll out ramp for ease of access.

The Imperium Bus has Better Ride Dynamics through its monocoque construction, which integrates the chassis and body as one part, providing better handling and performance compared to traditional body frame construction. The floor pan can be placed much lower using monocoque construction, giving the vehicle a lower center of gravity. This allows the vehicle to be more agile in terms of handling and provides easier entry for passengers.

DC Fast Charging is standard on the bus allowing extra-fast charging as well as heating and air conditioning as standard equipment as well. These are known to be one of the most reliable buses in the industry and are in demand worldwide.

The US electric bus market is anticipated to grow from $469 million in 2019 to $1.5 billion in 2024 and demand is expected to continue to outpace production capabilities.

Electric buses are generating fast growing demand across the U.S., primarily driven by support of federal and state governments (in form of subsidies and grants) for the adoption of zero-emission buses. Plug-in hybrids are expected to play a lessening role in the U.S. electric bus market, mainly due to their manufacturing complexity, high cost, and tailpipe emissions.

“These bus models are extremely well priced compared to the other Electric Buses offered in this segment and with five dedicated assembly plants, our production time should be second to none.” continued Curtis.

https://insideclimatenews.org/news/14112019/electric-bus-cost-savings-health-fuel-charging/

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

