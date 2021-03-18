UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions ® today announced IVANS Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform for commercial lines marketing and sales distribution. IVANS Distribution Platform connects commercial insurers, MGAs, MGUs and distribution partners to the widest distribution network of independent insurance agencies for a more automated commercial lines experience and expanded distribution through one access point. Working with industry-wide technology solutions allows agents access to digital submissions within their daily workflows, and creates standardization and consistency in commercial lines distribution, quoting and binding.

“Seeing new ways to solve old problems is really exciting,” said Deb Smallwood, senior partner, Strategy Meets Action. “What I love about the IVANS platform is that it creates the plumbing. From an agent point of view, they have to wait for the carrier to connect. From carrier side, they have to create all these connections. If someone is in middle doing that, it allows the flow of data that is what we want as an industry. To me, the IVANS Distribution Platform is potentially a game changer.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, IVANS Distribution Platform supports both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By identifying market appetite as part of the process, IVANS Distribution Platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates. By supporting a broad set of commercial line types, the platform provides valuable data insights for insurers and MGAs to review submission and quote details against industry benchmarks.

IVANS Distribution Platform enables:

Expansion of distribution channels through enhanced agency awareness in new partners

Ease of doing business by automating the connection between agencies and distribution partners through existing technology

Strength in current agency relationships by providing connectivity within agencies’ daily workflows

Value of investments in current technology using flexible connectivity technology

“We understand that not all types of commercial insurance can be handled the same way and that each market supports various levels of automation for commercial lines quoting,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Distribution Platform provides flexibility and choice to plug existing partner technologies into a single access point to connect the entire distribution chain, allowing for more automated commercial lines submission – no matter the type of risk – that results in more profitable relationships, higher win rates, and lower cycle times across the industry.”

