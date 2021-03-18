BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, debuted a comprehensive suite of cannabis brands across multiple states under the names: The Bank , The Lab , Tasteology , Nira + Medicinals and Sèche , addressing a wide variety of consumer and patient needs.



“As a company that’s founded on innovation and data-driven decision making, our new product suite of brands embraces the idea that one size doesn’t fit all,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “We set out to reinvent, redefine and redesign how cannabis is viewed, and the launch of these new brands is a testament to our team and their ability to bring creative products to market. We look forward to launching more inventive products that position Jushi at the forefront of the cannabis sector and becoming one of the most trusted cannabis portfolios by consumers and patients.”



“The modern cannabis consumer is evolving with their appetites and preferences changing,” said Andreas (Dre) Neumann, Chief Creative Director of Jushi . “Through our proprietary research and analytics, we have come to understand some of the specific variables that contribute to a cannabis consumer’s buying decisions. People are looking for lifestyle brands and are expecting a level of sophistication. Now is the time to build the brands of the future; brands with a strong story, a sense of purpose and an authenticity tailored to specific groups of buyers.”

Premium Flower: The Bank

Jushi relaunches its acquired, award-winning Colorado brand, The Bank known for its superior plant genetics and next-level cultivation. The brand has been fully reimagined and designed for the modern and specific cannabis connoisseur in its key markets where permitted. In Nevada, The Bank has quickly become a top selling brand in some of the leading dispensaries in Las Vegas where Jushi operates a redesigned, state-of-the-art growing and processing facility. In Pennsylvania, The Bank stands out as an exciting, lifestyle brand in a strong medical market. The Bank offers pre-packaged flower, infused blunts and pre-rolls comprised of three tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault each offering varying degrees of quality, availability and price. Currently, The Bank is available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND/HELLO™ locations.



Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab

Jushi relaunches another of its acquired, award-winning Colorado brand, The Lab , famous for high-quality, precision vape products, and concentrates, including the pioneering of live resin. The rebranding campaign redirects focus to the natural origin of cannabis, inspired by symmetry in nature and its magical surrealism. Through cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab continues to lead the way in bringing the unique experience of flower to new and modern mediums. The Lab offers a wide selection of vape cartridges, disposables and concentrates. Currently, The Lab is available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND/HELLO™ locations.

Edibles: Tasteology

Jushi launches Tasteology , an edible brand offering premium, real fruit, cannabis-infused gummies and chewable tablets. Tasteology is the culmination of extensive consumer research into both the taste and effect preferences of people in Jushi’s markets where edibles can be offered. The unique marriage of flavor and effect is featured strongly in the flagship gummy line: Blueberry Calm, Balanced Peach and Mango-Pineapple Boost. In addition, fast-acting, micro-dose tablets are offered in an exciting range of formulations to meet the demands of a fast-growing new consumer base. Currently, Tasteology is produced by the Company’s subsidiary in Nevada and is available in dispensaries across the state.

Medicinal: Nira + Medicinals

Nira + Medicinals (“Nira +”) develops high quality, THC and CBD-rich medical products aimed at improving the quality of life for all cannabis patients. With deep roots in science and medicine, Nira+ is the evolution of Jushi’s original Nira CBD line, formulated by Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, Director of the DENT Cannabis Clinic and Neuroscience Research Center at the DENT Neurologic Institute located in Buffalo, New York. Focused on purity and consistency, the products offer patients new options for improved wellness. The product line includes oral solutions, capsules, softgels and topicals. Currently, Nira+ is available at dispensaries across Pennsylvania, including at BEYOND/HELLO™ locations.



Fine Grind (Shake), Fine Flower (Popcorn) and Singles (Pre-Rolls): Sèche

Sèche boldly invents a new category in cannabis by redefining the perception of value products like shake and popcorn. With a carefree spirit and the curiosity to uncover what’s next, Sèche helps you move at the speed of inspiration and invites you on a yet unwritten adventure. With products like Fine Grind (Shake), Fine Flower (Popcorn) and Singles (Pre-Rolls), there’s always the right product for the right moment. Currently, Sèche is available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania including at BEYOND/HELLO™ locations.

For more information, visit jushico.com , The Bank , The Lab , Tasteology , Nira + Medicinals and Sèche .



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com , twitter.com/wearejushi and beyond-hello.com .

