NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView is excited to announce the launch of TheaterMania Streaming ( https://www.theatermania.stream/ ), a live stream and video-on-demand service for theater and entertainment enthusiasts. World-class organizations and content producers can now bring memorable experiences right into peoples' homes through the TheaterMania website, theatermania.stream , and OTT platforms such as Apple TV and FireTV.



"TheaterMania has long been a trusted source for exclusive news, trusted reviews and entertaining original content like ' Artist to Artist ' and ' Making the Music '," said Rosemary Maggiore, Vice President, Consumer Brands at AudienceView. "The addition of TheaterMania Streaming allows us to bring that and even more high-quality programming into peoples' homes and gives us a new opportunity to work with production companies and content producers." The content will include exclusive programs for our TheaterMania Gold members as well as shows that will be more widely distributed.

For organizations with recorded content to share, TheaterMania Streaming offers a turnkey solution to deliver performances to passionate arts audiences, making reliable streaming execution, distribution and monetization easy. TheaterMania Streaming supports both video-on-demand and live streaming and can sell tickets on behalf of the presenter.

"Over the past year, 77.4% of our TheaterMania audience has watched streamed live events, and 64.5% have paid for those experiences," said Maggiore. "They are hungry for more, and we are excited to provide this solution for our community and for organizations to bring more engaging new content to a highly appreciative global audience. The pandemic has presented so many difficult moments, but the world of streaming is one bright spot that we believe is here to stay. For those who can't attend events in person or simply prefer to watch content at home, streaming offers options. Although we do not believe it will ever replace live events, streaming offers an intimate, alternate format that audiences are clearly embracing."

As part of the AudienceView ecosystem, TheaterMania Streaming was designed to integrate with AudienceView ticketing platforms, providing software clients with both a powerful streaming experience and a built-in audience to discover their content. This is the most recent step in a multi-pronged strategy for AudienceView in helping clients wisely invest in streaming.

"We felt investing in a streaming platform that connects our ticketing clients to our TheaterMania audience was a valuable way to help organizations recover and reopen as they continue to find their balance of in-person, online and hybrid events in a post-COVID world," said Maggiore. "Venues and organizations continue to create beautiful and engaging content, and we know our audience is hungry to consume art. TheaterMania is excited to connect the world's best video content with the most educated and passionate arts audience in the world."

To learn more or to stream your content, visit TheaterMania Streaming at http://www.theatermania.com/streaming .

About AudienceView

AudienceView believes in the power of live events and its purpose is to ignite that passion in people around the world. As the essential partner to get live events discovered, attended and remembered, we serve the entire industry, regardless of genre or size, and help our clients sell more tickets every single day. Through an unmatched set of solutions that includes innovative technology, popular consumer brands and a unique engagement model, we support thousands of venues around the world, process over $3 billion in ticketing and fundraising transactions and sell over 110-million tickets each year.

About TheaterMania

For over 20 years, TheaterMania has provided essential news, reviews, and ticketing information to theater-loving audiences in North America and in the UK with our WhatsOnStage property. With over 23-million active audience members, TheaterMania continues to be the impartial and passionate voice for the performing arts. Consumers can also access curated ticket offers for upcoming events, including streaming shows from Broadway to Los Angeles and beyond.

