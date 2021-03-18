VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has ordered a new, state-of-the-art, Cosolvent Injection System (CIS) from Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (“Vitalis”) and will be one of the first few companies in the world to receive this innovative system.



Pure Extracts and Vitalis have a long history of collaboration and the Cosolvent Injection System has been developed to enhance the Vitalis carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) extraction systems, like the Q90 and R200 models owned by Pure Extracts, to achieve dramatically faster throughput capacities while producing higher-quality cannabis extracts. The Vitalis CIS has been designed to achieve the optimal ethanol cosolvent flow rate ranges for both cannabis and hemp extracts (i.e., THC and CBD), balancing extract quality with efficiency while keeping ethanol usage exceptionally low.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are very excited to be one of the first recipients of the Vitalis Cosolvent Injection System. It will allow us to ramp-up our production much faster than we had anticipated allowing us to offer our customers exceptional value while still producing the same high-quality oil extracts we are known for.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

About Vitalis

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (Vitalis) is a privately-owned, Kelowna BC -based engineering and manufacturing company, producing industrial supercritical CO 2 extraction systems for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oil industries. The company’s core focus on innovation and design has vaulted it to the forefront of the market. Renowned for their reliability, scalability, and continuous operation, Vitalis systems are euGMP-compliant and carry the latest certifications, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Board (NB), Canadian Standard Association (CSA/CRN), and European Conformity (CE/PED). Vitalis is one of only a few Original Equipment Manufacturers in the space, with operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Colombia, Denmark, United Kingdom, Israel, and Serbia as well as in-country support centers spread across the globe. Visit https://vitaliset.com for more information.

