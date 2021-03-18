Atlanta, GA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron today announced that Kubota in Europe has selected Syncron Inventory, a core solution of the Syncron Service Cloud, to optimize the company’s service parts inventory.

Kubota, a leading manufacturer and maintenance services provider for agricultural, turf, construction equipment and industrial engines around the world, is undergoing a strategic operations shift. Kubota has partnered with Syncron to help centralize its service parts inventory operations; to optimize its efforts in Europe; and provide an enhanced, more consistent customer experience.

“Having a uniform and sophisticated approach to service parts inventory is central to finding success in today’s marketplace,” said Mr. Shingo Hanada, Executive Officer and President of Kubota Holdings Europe B.V. “Syncron Inventory has become a go-to tool for OEMs around the world, and we’re confident that Syncron will provide us not just with a stronger service parts foundation, but also the forward-thinking capabilities that are needed to find service parts success for years to come.”

In addition to improving parts visibility across the continent and eliminating siloed inventory management processes in the immediate term, Syncron Inventory will allow Kubota to lay the groundwork for long-term business success. This will provide centralized data to help the company optimize inventory and reduce opportunity losses moving forward.

“Given how interconnected today’s manufacturing business is, having a streamlined approach to operations can make or break service parts success,” said Lionel Agostini, vice president of sales, Souther Europe and MEA at Syncron. “Syncron Inventory helps OEMs easily centralize their entire inventory operations and provide them greater visibility so that they can better achieve short, medium and long-term KPIs and provide exceptional customer experiences. We’re incredibly pleased to partner with Kubota, one of the world’s leading OEMs, and know that we will enable them to reach new service parts goals.”

“With a history of global success, Kubota is one of the foremost names in the manufacturing industry today,” said Agostini. “To be able to join forces with such an established company in order to boost their already impressive service parts profile is very gratifying.”

For more information on Syncron Inventory, please visit Syncron.com.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world’s leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-market service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron’s award-winning service parts inventory, price, and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global provider of cloud-based after-market service solutions, to transform their service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

About Kubota Corporation

Kubota Corporation has been a leading manufacturer of agricultural, turf, hay, construction equipment and industrial engines since 1890. With its Global Headquarters in Osaka, Japan, and offices in more than 110 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Kubota achieved a revenue of $ 17.6 Bn in 2019. Although agricultural equipment is Kubota’s primary line of products, Kubota also produces a diverse portfolio including citywide water filtration systems, irrigation, piping, roofing, housing and large underground valves. Our mission, “For Earth, For Life” speaks of our commitment to the preservation of the Earth’s natural environment while aiding the production of food and water supplies that are vital to societal needs as our world population continues to grow. That mission is realized each time a Kubota tractor harvests the land to produce life-sustaining food or our construction equipment excavates to transport water resources or provide shelter. For more information on Kubota, please visit www.kubota-global.net or www.kubota-eu.com.

Robyn Ware Syncron 770-940-7659 robyn.ware@syncron.com