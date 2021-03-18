SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry shampoo is a type of hair product that claims to reduce oil, grease, and dirt in your hair. Dry shampoo tends to be based on rice or corn starch. There are many versions of dry shampoo available in drug stores, groceries and discount outlets. Dry shampoo is one of the more popular types of shampoos among women. It costs about the same as most brands of shampoo are priced, but can be more effective.



Homemade dry shampoo, herbal powder shampoo, clay, and dry shampoo for animals are the major types of dry shampoos. The global dry shampoo market is estimated to account for US$ 6.03 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2020-2027)

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of alopecia is expected to propel growth of the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2019 survey released by the China Association of Health Promotion and Education (CAHEP), one out of six Chinese people, or about 250 million people, are suffering from hair loss.

Moreover, increasing expenditure on personal care products is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average annual expenditure on personal care products in the U.S. increased from US$ 707 in 2016 to US$ 768 in 2018.

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Bravo Sierra, the Military-native wellness brand, launched a climate-friendly dry shampoo.

Market Opportunities

Significant growth in the e-commerce sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global dry shampoo market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the e-commerce sector in India is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion as of 2017.

Moreover, increasing aesthetic appeal among men is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to a 2018 survey by GlobalData, around three quarters of South Korean men undertake a beauty or grooming treatment at least once a week.

Market Trends

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the dry shampoo market, owing to significant growth in the cosmetics and personal care market in the region. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, the European cosmetics and personal care market was valued at US$ 97.15 billion at retail sales price in 2019.

The global dry shampoo market is witnessing several M&A activities. For instance, in June 2018, Unilever signed an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in the Italian personal care and wellbeing business, Equilibra.

The market is witnessing launch of new brands. For instance, in February 2021, Indian actress Mrs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched Anomaly, a line of hair-care products that includes three types of shampoos, dry shampoo, a deep-conditioning hair mask, and three types of conditioners.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dry shampoo market include, Shiseido Company Ltd., The Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Bravo Sierra, COLAB, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., L’Oreal SA, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Kao Corporation.

Major players operating in the global dry shampoo market are focused on expanding their presence in international markets. For instance, in 2020, COLAB, the U.K.-based hair care company, debuted its dry shampoo products in the U.S with 6 SKUs at Target, Walmart, and Rite Aid.

Major players operating in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2020, Batiste, a brand of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., partnered with the National Health Service on a charity dry shampoo.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into:

Paraben Free

Gluten Free

All Natural

Others

On the basis of form, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into:

Aerosol Spray

Foam

Powder

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Others

On the basis of region, the global dry shampoo market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

