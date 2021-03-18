New York City, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUZZ announced stocks added and removed from its flagship Index according to its regularly scheduled monthly rebalance. The Index changes are based on the latest measures of positive investor sentiment. BUZZ uses analytics models featuring Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing technologies to scan over 15 million stock-specific online posts per month, identifying those stocks with the highest levels of aggregate investor sentiment. Each month, the 75 stocks with the highest scores are featured in the BUZZ Index and weighted according to their positive sentiment rank.
The March rebalance features eleven new stocks added and removed from the Index, including:
|What’s In
|What’s Out
|Company
|Ticker
|Company
|Ticker
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|ON
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO
|Intel Corp
|INTC
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK
|Trade Desk Inc/The
|TTD
|Visa Inc
|V
|Target Corp
|TGT
|International Business Machine
|IBM
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|OXY
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG
|Dropbox Inc
|DBX
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX
|Verizon Communications Inc
|VZ
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT
|Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
|NCLH
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI
|Twilio Inc
|TWLO
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|UAL
|Chewy Inc
|CHWY
BUZZ CEO, Jamie Wise explains, “Monthly rebalancing allows us to keep a pulse on the market to ensure we are always holding the stocks that represent the most positive sentiment of the community” He adds: “This dynamic approach has enabled BUZZ to outperform the S&P 500 Index since the BUZZ Index launched in 2015. We believe trading large cap equities based on sentiment is a game changer.”
The Buzz Index is licensed to the VanEck Associates Corporation. The ETF trades under the symbol NYSE:BUZZ
About BUZZ
BUZZ creates and maintains quantitative portfolio strategies based on proprietary analytics models. BUZZ utilizes models which incorporate state of the art Natural Language Processing algorithms and Artificial Intelligence applications to derive actionable investment insights from alternative datasets including online social content. Their revolutionary process is used to create indices that can be licensed to product sponsors and serve as the basis of investment products such as exchange-traded funds.
Learn more at investwithbuzz.com
