JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban SDK , a SaaS company offering a connected mobility and safety analytics platform that empowers cities to address their emerging needs for big data analysis, automation and predictive insights, today announces the launch of its public reporting dashboard, which provides government organizations with the next evolution of constituent-accessible data sharing.



According to statute 23 CFR 490.103, metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) and department of transportation (DOTs) agencies are required to share data such as total emissions reduction, travel time reliability, pavement conditions and rate of fatalities and serious injuries with the public. Through Urban SDK’s platform, these agencies can make public reporting efficient and easy to understand. The company’s industry-first public reporting dashboard enables government agencies to clearly share information with citizens via interactive maps, dynamic charts and scorecards, exportable data tables and more.

With Urban SDK’s public reporting dashboards, government agencies can now openly provide metrics such as crash data, clearance times, vehicle miles traveled, occupancy, equity measures and the cost of congestion with the public. It also makes this data more meaningful and accessible to constituents.

"Data collection and reporting is a major pain point for government agencies. It requires human resources and valuable time that isn’t readily available to ensure that the data is reported in an easily digestible way," said Drew Messer, co-founder and CEO of Urban SDK. "Our platform makes this simple for government organizations, as the data can be seamlessly published to a public-facing dashboard that provides a much greater level of transparency and information sharing."

The public dashboard is built on Urban SDK's platform, which enables unlimited integrations of real-time data sources, geo-spatial analytics, workflow automation and predictive intelligence on a singular platform. The SaaS company helps streamline data to improve transportation systems management and transportation planning to automate performance measure analysis. It also enhances regional mobility by simplifying public and private mobility providers, mode data, payments and consumer preferences.

The public dashboard is included in every Urban SDK subscription and is branded explicitly to fit each client’s needs. An embedded link enables organizations to publicize data through interactive maps, dynamic charts and exportable data tables as soon as they are comfortable reporting it.

Urban SDK works with multiple state and municipal organizations, such as the Florida Department of Transportation, Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), the North Florida Transportation Authority (TPO) and Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA). For more information, visit www.urbansdk.com .

About Urban SDK

Urban SDK is a next-generation smart mobility platform connecting city and transportation planners to the reliable data sources they need to accelerate mobility intelligence, improve decision quality and unlock a higher quality of life for communities.

The platform enables unlimited data integrations of real-time data sources, geo-spatial analytics, workflow automation and predictive intelligence on a singular, manageable platform. It also combines leading data collection practices with performance measurement analytics to better inform decision-makers within local and state governments as they evaluate policy and projects to improve infrastructure.

Media Contact

Lisa Rienhardt

Uproar PR for Urban SDK

lrienhardt@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x234