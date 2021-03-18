TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a non-brokered charity flow through private placement for 9,090,909 shares at a price of CAD$0.156 per share for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1.42 million (the “Offering”). It is important to highlight that the pricing for the Offering was consummated in early February which represented a premium of over 40% to Signature’s share price at that time. Proceeds will be used for flow through exploration at Lingman Lake Gold Project where ~2,500 metres of drilling has commenced. The shares issued in the Offering will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).



Highlights:

Crescat Capital LLP (“Crescat”) is a Denver based hedge fund that has experience investing in gold exploration companies.

As a result of this investment, Crescat will retain a right to participate in any future financing on a pro-rata basis of their ownership in Signature.

Signature’s approved and fully funded exploration budget of ~2,500 metres with 13 holes testing multiple sub-vertical parallel zones has commenced.

Drilling is designed with the intent of conducting step out drill holes and is planned to expand the known mineralization to the west and down dip using the Company’s 100% owned diamond drill rig.

“We are very pleased that Crescat Capital has decided to join Signature Resources on this exciting journey as a valued shareholder. We look forward to building on this newly formed relationship as we test both the extent of the historic resource but also the vast regional district potential that we see at the Lingman Lake Gold Project. We appreciate the kind and supportive commentary made by Crescat Capital during their recent webcast 1 .”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng.,MBA – President, CEO, and Director

The use of proceeds will be focused on flow through eligible exploration efforts at the Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 1,066 crown claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling 1,084 total claims, approximately 20,124 hectares or 202 square kms. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca

Jonathan Held

Chief Financial Officer

416-270-9566

Cautionary Notes

1 Note that the Lingman Lake Gold Project was historically in pre-development and never entered commercial production during the 1940’s.