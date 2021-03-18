Philadelphia, PA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (PNNX) introduces https://MaozUSA.com , a worldwide quick-serve franchise group, to its https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) social media marketing platform.



Adding MaozUSA to the YSO platform is another accomplishment for https://YourSocialOffers.com in growing the YSO platform and introducing YSO to MaozUSA’s existing clients.

Introducing successful brands like MaozUSA educates the public and merchants of our valuable YSO program to maintain current customers while bringing in new customers through social media sharing.

Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, stated, “YSO can be very instrumental in helping businesses, like Maoz, bounce back from the hardship created by the COVID epidemic. YSO provides merchants the ability to inexpensively and organically reach thousands of new customers through word-of-mouth social sharing offering savings and rewards.”

Maoz Vegetarian is a fast-food restaurant franchise with locations in Florida, Illinois, New York, and their international countries include Spain, The Netherlands, France, and Brazil.

Maoz opened their first restaurant in 1991, and they consider themselves "the world expert" for their falafel. Maoz has been working for over 20 years on perfecting the best tasting nutritious meals. Maoz has "more than 15 salads and sauces made with the finest ingredients from local farmers and purveyors."

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito , Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato .

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.