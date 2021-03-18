LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, this certification confirms 96% of employees have a consistently positive experience at DISQO.



Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation, found that 96% of employees at DISQO say it is a great place to work — compared to 59% of employees at US companies on average. Contributing to this are highly competitive employee benefits, including 100% health coverage, flexible time off and a supportive, vibrant culture focused on individual and team growth.

“We’re committed to fostering an environment where our employees feel valued and appreciated in everything they do, with a laser focus on individual and collective growth,” said Tiffany Chelsvig, Vice President of People Operations at DISQO. “We’re a great place to work, not only because of the programs we’ve put in place but because our people have deeply committed to making DISQO collaborative and nurturing. This is not a people operations win, but a company-wide accomplishment. Together, our people and principles make DISQO a truly great place to work.”

“We congratulate DISQO on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

To learn more about DISQO, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ . To learn more about this recognition, please visit http://www.greatplacetowork.com/ .

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

