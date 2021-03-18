SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap announced today that it is building upon its US post-catastrophe (post-cat) aerial imagery program to provide property and casualty insurance carriers with high-resolution aerial captures following catastrophic events within days of capture.



Combined with accelerated delivery times from Nearmap, the frequency, immediacy and consistent quality of the imagery offered provides a clear view into property damage, even in complex instances that require careful inspection. This allows insurers to determine the extent of damage and decide how to allocate loss adjusters to impacted properties.

“Insurers can rely on Nearmap’s high-resolution, patented aerial sensors, capture expertise, and rapid processing capabilities to get urgent property details online to help carriers get their customers back on their feet quickly,” said Patrick Quigley, executive vice president and general manager of the insurance practice at Nearmap.

2020 was a record-breaking disaster season in the United States and Nearmap captured post-cat imagery of more than 20 events including tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, severe wind events and civil unrest. In 2021, Nearmap is expanding the program to meet increased demand by insurance companies to equip their claims teams with the best available tools in the face of rising cat losses.

“While each major event has unique impacts, aerial imagery provides the ability to rapidly review and understand those consequences with meaningful benefit for those most affected,” continued Quigley. “We realize the important role our post-cat images play when disaster strikes and are committed to leading the innovation in this space to provide more informed and efficient claims processing to foster quick deployment of critical resources in 2021.”

Outside of the post-cat program, the Nearmap regular capture footprint covers 90.1 million total parcels comprised of residential, commercial and other properties in the United States, up to three times per year. This library of images dating back to 2014 makes it easy for insurers to understand property changes over time. Together, with its pre-event and post-cat content, Nearmap provides a set of high-resolution data that’s unavailable anywhere else to help insurers quickly assess and respond to major events as they occur.

For more information about Nearmap or to schedule a demo, visit www.nearmap.com/postcat .

About Nearmap

Global technology pioneer, Nearmap provides easy instant access to up-to-date and historic geospatial data that organizations depend on as their source of truth for the livable world.

Nearmap proactively captures wide-scale urban areas in the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand multiple times each year, with patented plane-mounted camera systems that provide superior detail, and a proprietary, automated processing pipeline that ensures rapid availability.

Customers rely on Nearmap for consistent, high-quality content that enables remote capabilities and unlocks productivity for profound change: crystal-clear high-resolution vertical, oblique and panoramic aerial imagery; a vast library of historic captures; frequently updated city-scale 3D datasets on demand; and verified pre-processed property insights at unmatched scale with Nearmap AI.

Founded in 2007, Nearmap was named as one of the world’s 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Fast Company magazine. With offices in the United States and Australia, Nearmap has a global customer base including government agencies and enterprises for whom current, reliable and truthful data is essential to critical decision making and operational workflows.

Nearmap’s parent company, Nearmap Limited, is a publicly traded company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and one of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks in Australia.