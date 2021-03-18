CLOV, BLUE & EH Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW)

Class Period: (1) between October 6, 2020 - February 4, 2021, and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger

Deadline: April 6, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Clover's Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the Department of Justice ("DOJ") for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ's investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; (3) Clover's sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported "best-in-class" technology; (4) a significant portion of Clover's sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020

Deadline: April 13, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (2) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Deadline: April 19, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that EH's approvals in North America and Europe for the EH216 were for use as a drone and not as a passenger vehicle and that the Company's purported relationship with its primary customer was in fact fraudulent. The complaint continues to allege that EH has only collected on a small fraction of its reported sales since December 2019, and that its manufacturing facilities appeared empty, lacking both advanced manufacturing equipment and employees.

