XOM, IRTC & TSN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021

Deadline: March 29, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/xom

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (2) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021

Deadline: April 2, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/irtc

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the iRhythm Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN)

Class Period: March 13, 2020 - December 15, 2020

Deadline: April 5, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tsn

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson") knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com