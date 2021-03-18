GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 MARCH 2021 AT 16.02 EET



Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Talvinko

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Talvinko, Teppo

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210318122334_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 109 Unit price: 16.4523 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 109 Volume weighted average price: 16.4523 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210