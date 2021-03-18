Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Antibiotics Market–Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibiotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 57.1 Bn by 2027.

The global antibiotics market is estimated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Antibiotics are also known as antibacterial agents. These are gaining growth primarily due to increasing incidences of infectious diseases. The continuously increasing efforts by pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel therapies to treat infectious diseases are supporting the market growth.

The global antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of product type, drug origin, spectrum, route of administration, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into cephalosporins, penicillins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, carbapenems, aminoglycosides, sulfonamides, and other product types. Based on drug origin, segments include natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2504

On the basis of spectrum, the market is divided across broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. By route of administration, antibiotics can be consumed by oral, intravenous, or other routes of administration. Based on distribution channels, the market is studied across hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

On the basis of spectrum, the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) and the segment is also anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The advantage associated with the broad-spectrum antibiotic like these can be used to treat a variety of infectious diseases, particularly useful when the infecting agent (bacteria) is unknown. Some of the broad-spectrum antibiotics include aminoglycosides, the 2nd and 3rd generation cephalosporins, the quinolones, and some synthetic penicillins.

Based on product type, penicillins are the widely used antibiotics across the globe and accounted for the maximum share in 2019. The maximum prescription and the largest number of generic manufacturers are contributing to the segmental market value. These can treat the infections, such as pharyngitis, bronchitis, gonorrhea, skin infections, and ear infections. Penicillins (P, PCN, or PEN) were the first antibiotic that doctors used which makes early adoption in economies. Penicillin works by interfering with bacteria cell walls. One of the major benefits associated with Penicillin is less than 1% of people are dangerously allergic to penicillin.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/antibiotics-market

Asia Pacific is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The high rate of consumption in the region due to easy availability and supportive government policies for sales are contributing to the regional market value. Increasing investment and expenditure on the approval process and research funding is additionally boosting the regional market value. Moreover, the developing economies including India and China are also projected to contribute to the lucrative growth of the region in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the leading competitors in the global antibiotics market include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer Healthcare AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding the antibiotics industry include:

In 2021, Researchers from Australia conducted a study that shows commonly used non-nutritive sweeteners can promote the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in the intestine. The artificial sweeteners accelerate the exchange of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) through a process called conjugation. The genes get transferred from donor to recipient bacteria, which may develop multidrug resistance later on.





According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 90% of antibiotics prescribed are for patients in the outpatient setting. Outpatient antibiotic prescribing is highly influenced by social norms and behavioral factors. 50% of outpatient antibiotics are prescribed inappropriately while 30% are unnecessary, driving antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the need for antimicrobial stewardship (AMS). As in turn, upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) are one of the most common indications for antibiotic overuse in the community.





INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2504

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2504



Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting



