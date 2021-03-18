Vancouver, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is propelling growth of the image recognition market currently. AI is used in pattern recognition, computer vision, and machine vision, among others. Rising adoption of AI is enriching user experience and enabling automation of a range of operations across industries and sectors. Governments are focusing on improved AI capabilities to revolutionize operations and processes across various industry verticals.
Image recognition also uses data shared by users on social networks, apps, and websites. The technology uses AI to detect or locate persons, places, buildings, logos, and other pictures or images. It is useful for purposes such as targeted advertising, toll booth monitoring, security surveillance, and in smart photo libraries and factory automation systems.
Image recognition opens up a variety of opportunities in e-commerce and digital shopping sectors. Companies can target a list of constantly increasing customers shopping online. The technology transforms smartphones into virtual showrooms and enable use in mobile applications to identify specific products. Image recognition software identifies objects such as shoes, bags, and watches, among others, and returns purchasing options to the user. Customers can perform live comparisons of these products without visiting any specific or particular website. Customers are also using image recognition software to build their mobile commerce applications.
Facial recognition technology is increasingly being paired with other technologies such as fingerprint and card scanning in biometric security systems for access and exit instead of ID cards in industries, corporate, and residential systems, and applications. Rising adopting of big data analytics and high bandwidth data services is also driving need to deploy image recognition technology, which is driving market growth. High cost of installation of image recognition systems is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the market to some extent over the forecast period. Faulty image sensors and cameras are another factor that could negatively impact demand and preference among some users.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:
