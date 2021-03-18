Vancouver, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Cognitive assessment and training solutions and programs have been witnessing increasing demand due to rise in literacy rates and improved economic conditions among a growing population, especially in developing economies. These programs and tests help students and other users to determine their psychological functions and pace at which information can be processed by the brain. Tests are carried out to determine a person's ability to learn by identifying their strengths and weaknesses, and then, appropriate assessment and training helps them to overcome their weaknesses.
Companies are developing brain training solutions and programs, but the clinical approval process is lengthy, which is a key factor expected to restrain adoption of cognitive assessment technologies. In addition, the time required to develop complex algorithms is lengthy. Increase in number of individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's, and other cognitive dysfunctions is expected to support demand for more advanced testing solutions and programs going ahead.
COVID-19 has increased the need for social distancing, which has spurred adoption of online cognitive tests. The pandemic resulted in various organizations shifting towards adoption of digital technologies as well as online operations. Rapid adoption of smartphones in cognitive assessment and clinical research for data collection, patient recruitment, health management, and symptom monitoring, particularly during the outbreak of COVID-19, is another key factor supporting growth of the market.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:
