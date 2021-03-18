TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We were informed by the client Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC), in the fifth paragraph, the month January should be February. The corrected sentence should read: "During the month of February, the Company realized the sale of 30,717 tests at an average sale price of $98 per test across its network." The completed corrected text follows.

Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to provide investors with a sales update and announces the launch of a new business to business sales strategy, including the initiative of two custom testing solutions.

On Monday, March 8th, 2021, Collection Sites launched two multi-week custom COVID-19 testing programs as part of its new business-focused testing services. Moving forward, Collection Sites will be dedicating additional efforts to securing testing contracts with businesses across the United States to provide custom testing solutions.

The first program is with a TV & Film production studio based in Los Angeles, where Collection Sites staff provide 24 hour PCR test results on-site for crew, talent and staff in accordance with the required COVID-19 testing policies. The testing program will last four weeks, with approximately 500 PCR tests expected to be completed.

The second program is with the athletics department of a school district in Redlands, California. Collection Sites will supply and conduct on-site rapid antigen tests on students, athletes, and staff as required by the athletics department. The testing program will last until the end of June 2021, where up to 3,750 rapid antigen tests can be completed over the period.

February Sales

During the month of February, the Company realized the sale of 30,717 tests at an average sale price of $98 per test across its network. Approximately 59% of the sales were cash pay, with the balance as insurance sales. The Company continued to see the strongest demand for antigen tests, followed by antibody and then PCR.

“In February we saw another solid month of sales with over 30,000 tests conducted across our network. While we experienced some operating challenges due to winter weather, particularly in Texas and along the east coast during the month, we are still very happy with the sales results,” commented Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville. “As vaccination efforts rollout, we anticipate retail demand to soften and as such are turning to exciting new sales initiatives focused on custom testing solutions for businesses. While COVID cases have receded across America, we believe the need for proper testing will remain for the foreseeable future. This also highlights the strategic importance of our telehealth initiatives and the launch of a disruptive and sustainable business model that helps to provide accessible and convenient medical services to our patients.”

Upcoming Corporate Webinar

Medivolve is pleased to announce it is hosting a Corporate Update webinar, on Tuesday, March 23rd at 1 pm ET that will provide investors with an update on the Company's recent business developments.

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tmyDKJWYQTGoviFFM1zq7Q

Specifically, the webinar will feature Medivolve CEO Doug Sommerville and Dr. Glenn Copeland to elaborate on Collection Sites’ telehealth strategy. Dr. Glenn Copeland is a medical advisor to Medivolve and CEO of Glenco Medical, a Medivolve partner company. With Dr. Copeland’s guidance, Medivolve and Collection Sites are developing telehealth plans that include remote patient monitoring and virtual care, among other offerings. Collection Sites intends on leveraging its network of sites and large customer database to market these new services and launch a series of mobile clinics.

