Los Angeles, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Master of Science in Clinical Psychopharmacology Program (MSCP) at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology's Online Campus has been granted designation status from the American Psychological Association (APA), marking the achievement of a primary goal for the Clinical Psychopharmacology Department since its launch in 2018. The Chicago School is one of the leading nonprofit universities devoted to psychology and related behavioral health services education and innovation.

The designation is public recognition that the MSCP Program meets the APA's minimum standards and criteria for postdoctoral training programs in psychopharmacology. Designation status is the process for quality assurance of training programs in psychopharmacology that is conducted by APA and is afforded based upon a series of criteria approved by the APA Council of Representatives.

"This APA designation speaks to the excellence of our curriculum and the dedication of our faculty and students whose efforts make our program a successful one," said Department Chair Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Menendez. "Achievements like this truly take a village, and we thank our university leadership, program faculty, and staff for their support and efforts in achieving this goal."

"I am very proud to be a part of a clinical training program that has a transformational impact on students and the practice of clinical psychopharmacology. APA designation acknowledges the strength of our unique curricular and training model," said Campus Dean Dr. William Brown.

The Chicago School MSCP Program was launched using a curricular model that allows for both predoctoral and postdoctoral education in clinical psychopharmacology, while bridging a gap between the natural and social sciences. The MSCP Program is a twenty-month online program that provides current and aspiring clinicians with 31 credits of academic coursework that incorporates case-based learning to help students integrate medical and psychological approaches into their practices.

About the Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional areas of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School's students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

