QUINCY, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the Rhode Island Department of Health, today announced that select Rhode Island pharmacy locations have been approved and will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccination this week. Per the state of Rhode Island’s distribution plan, eligible individuals include healthcare workers, first responders, congregate settings, adults 60 and older, Pre-K-12 teachers, staff and licensed childcare providers as well as people age 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions. Starting this week, select Stop & Shop locations will begin accepting online vaccination appointments for these populations. Stop & Shop expects all 14 of its pharmacy locations in Rhode Island to be administering either the two-dose vaccine series from Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by next week.



The state of Rhode Island will determine vaccine eligibility, and customers can visit their website at covid.ri.gov/vaccination for information on whether they meet the current criteria. Current eligible individuals must live, work or attend school in Rhode Island, and eligible customers can schedule their vaccination via Stop & Shop’s Online Vaccine Scheduling System. Customers are urged to visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine to schedule an appointment and view the most recent COVID-19 vaccine updates. Customers should not visit or call Stop & Shop stores for vaccine updates or appointments as all pertinent information and appointment requests will be provided online only. The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Stop & Shop customers who are eligible at no out-of-pocket cost.

The following Rhode Island Stop & Shop locations are expected to offer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine only. All other Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations are expected to offer the Moderna vaccine:

622 George Washington Highway, Lincoln

595 Smithfield Road, North Smithfield

2470 Warwick Avenue, Warwick

1925 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence

Of note, although individuals age 16 and older with underlying health conditions are eligible in the state, Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations will only be able to vaccinate individuals 18 and older as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have only been authorized for use in individuals who are at least 18 years of age.

“Stop & Shop is very proud to continue to do its part in the fight against COVID-19,” shared Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We’re committed to being a trusted health resource in the state of Rhode Island, and we are excited to start helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19, while continuing to provide a safe shopping experience for your family’s everyday grocery and pharmacy needs.”

Stop & Shop and its pharmacists are eager to do their part to assist the community by providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe and sanitized environment. During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

