LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Centers Servers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 70.7 Bn by 2027.

North America held the dominant share of the global data center server market and expected to continue this trend in the coming years, owing to the availability of a large pool of data center vendors in this area and rising technology adoption. In the coming years, Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the data center server industry. Since cloud technology has received a lot of attention, a lot of tech companies are introducing cloud services to help businesses expand.

For the record, in 2019, Google announced that it will open a new cloud area in Poland through a strategic alliance with Poland's Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP). This collaboration promotes the use of cloud services in the region, as cloud computing is a rapidly growing technology in the Western European IT services sector. DigiPlex Inc. announced plans to open a second facility in Fetsund, Lillestrom, in September 2020. The new data center is 2,200 sq. meter and is built to support 3 MW.

Apart from that, the utilization of solar energy, low processing costs, and favorable climate conditions in the Nordic countries have resulted in a surge in foreign investment in the region over the years. For instance, the Lefdal Mine Datacenter on Norway's west coast is the only mountain hall facility with a water-based cooling system, allowing 10 KW/rack with a PUE of less than 1.15, making it an ideal facility to meet current and future demands.

Segmental Outlook

The data center servers market is segmented based on product, application, and verticals. By product, the market is segmented into rack servers, blade servers, micro servers, and tower servers. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into industrial servers and commercial servers. Furthermore, by verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, and others.

By product, the rack servers will dominate the global data centers servers market. This is attributed to scalable data centers and high-density computing technologies. Additionally, advancements in emerging technologies, involving edge computing, IoT, and cloud computing are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the overall data centers servers market in the forecast period. As rack servers provide a facility for storage and computing information at a lower cost it enhances organizations to work in personal and private usage.

The vendor’s presence in the global market can develop specific solutions toward mid-sized data centers to improve the position in the data center rack server segment. Also, technological proficiency among the mid-sized data centers further flourishes the rack server data centers segmental growth. These factors have a positive influence on the global data centers servers market globally.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players of data center servers industry involve Cisco Systems, Inc., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Dell, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the data centers servers industry include:

In April 2019, Cisco Systems, Inc., announced a strategic partnership with Schneider for a new micro data center. Schneider Electric has revealed new products for micro data centers that integrate APC by Schneider Electric physical infrastructure with Cisco’s HyperFlex Edge hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions. This enables quick and efficient deployment in an edge environment.





In June 2020, Fujitsu Limited announced a strategic partnership with NetApp. The partnership delivers new enhancements to Fujitsu's storage portfolio. Fujitsu, delivers a data management infrastructure, by introducing new entry and midrange models involving ETERNUS AB, ETERNUS HB, ETERNUS AX, and ETERNUS HX. The newly launched products assist the customer base to leverage data faster with low operational management cost.





In May 2020, Oracle Corporation announced expansion by launching Gen 2 Cloud data center in South Korea. The new data center built in the 23rd of its type in the world brings Oracle Corporation one step closer to achieve the goal of launching 36 Gen 2 Cloud data centers.



