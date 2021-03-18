Today, primary insider Gisle Løhre Johansen, Executive Vice President (EVP), exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Gisle Løhre Johansen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Executive Vice President

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Borregaard ASA

b) LEI: 5967007LIEEXZXGYXC05

4. Details of the transactions: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction 1:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Stock option

Identification code: N/A

b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of stock option linked to a share option programme

c) Price and volume: NOK 94.06 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information: N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-03-18; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Transaction 2:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares linked to a share option programme

c) Price and volume: NOK 94.06 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information: N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-03-18; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Transaction 3:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share

Identification code: NO0010657505

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of shares linked to a share option programme

c) Price and volume: NOK 180.96 and 15,000

d) Aggregated information: N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 2021-03-18; 15:30 CET

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

After these transactions, Gisle Løhre Johansen owns 21,476 shares and holds 60,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,599,000. Borregaard owns 455,636 treasury shares, representing 0.46% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 18 March 2021

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.



