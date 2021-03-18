LONDON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the doll, toy, and game market, increasing screen time concerns from parents are likely to contribute to the growth of the doll, toy and game market. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, the overuse of screen technology is defined as “the use of screen devices two-plus hours a day for children over the age of two. Today, with the availability of gaming as well as media in multiple forms, kids are now spending more than 7 hours per day on average using televisions, computers, phones, and other electronic devices for entertainment.

According to an independent survey, parents are increasingly concerned over the amount of time their kids are spending online and in front of screens during the coronavirus lockdown, connecting with their teachers at school and for entertainment. Parents across the globe are increasingly encouraging their kids to play outdoors by purchasing outdoor and sport toys due to the growing prevalence of child obesity and several other health problems in many countries.

Apart from outdoor and sport toys, demand for construction toys such as blocks is also growing a fast rate mainly driven by their vast cognitive and intellectual benefits among kids of different age groups. Currently parents are recognizing the overall importance of these construction toys for fostering spatial and creative skills among pre-school kids, thus driving sales in the toy, doll and game manufacturing industry.

Doll, toy and game manufacturers are thus increasingly investing in traditional toys such as microscopes, modelling clay and magic kits to keep up with the growing demand from parents. This shift can be observed as parents increasingly understand the importance of creative play and look to provide their children with simple and traditional toys as a break from electronics and screen time.

According to a 2018 survey, traditional toys such as microscopes, modelling clay, magic kits, chemistry sets, yo-yos and skipping ropes were amongst the top 30 toys which they would buy for their kids. The survey also revealed that around two-thirds of the respondents confirmed that their children play with the same toys they did when they themselves were young, thus showing a resurging interest in traditional toys.

The global dolls, toys and games market size is expected to grow from $97.99 billion in 2020 to $102.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The games and toys market size is expected to reach $135.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Asia Pacific has the largest global doll, toys and game market share, accounting for 31.7% of the total in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 27% of the toy, doll market share.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Doll, Toy And Game Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 covers major doll, toy, and game companies, toy industry, doll, toy, and game market share by company, doll, toy, and game manufacturers, doll, toy, and game market size, and doll, toy, and game market forecasts. The report also covers the global doll, toy, and game market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3385&type=smp

The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by type will arise in the non-electronic toys segment, which will gain $23.21 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the doll, toy and game market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the online/internet segment, which will gain $29.45 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities by type of product will arise in the dolls and accessories segment and by material will arise in the plastic segment. The doll, toy and game market size will gain the most in the China at $9.82 billion.

Doll, Toy And Game Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Role Playing Games Market -By Product (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPGs), Action-Based RPGs, Turn-Based RPGs, Puzzle RPGs, Tactical RPGs), By Platform (PC RPG, Mobile RPGs, Console RPGs), By Distribution (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Video Game Software Market - By Type (Browser Games, PC Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games), By Genre (Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role Playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others), By Type Of Transaction (Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

General Manufactured Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





Contact Information The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info