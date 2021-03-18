Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Monday 22 March 2021.

The series ISLA CB 27 will be offered to investors.

Settlement date is 29 March 2021.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 22 March 2021.